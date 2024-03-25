Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $189.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.73. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $123.08 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.