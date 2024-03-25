Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of PWR opened at $255.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

