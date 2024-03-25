Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target at $123.17

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Paychex by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,311,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,123,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

