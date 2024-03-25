Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 164.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,007 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $182,500,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1,940.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,375,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,140 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.