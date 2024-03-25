Brokerages Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) PT at $44.14

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Vontier Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vontier by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 254,910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Vontier by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vontier by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Vontier has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

