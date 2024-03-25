Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.50 to C$58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

TSE:FTS opened at C$53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$49.82 and a 1 year high of C$62.00. The stock has a market cap of C$26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 3.2119403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total value of C$37,706.21. In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total value of C$37,706.21. Also, Director Margarita Dilley purchased 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,027.20. Insiders have bought a total of 2,851 shares of company stock worth $111,115 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

