Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OWL. TD Cowen began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 182.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 560.06%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

