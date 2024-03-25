UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target Raised to $21.50 at Compass Point

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UMH. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

UMH stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -546.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in UMH Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

