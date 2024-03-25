Morgan Stanley Increases Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $75.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $69.77 on Thursday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

