SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $195.35 on Thursday. SAP has a 1 year low of $122.03 and a 1 year high of $196.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.27 and its 200-day moving average is $156.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

