ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at HSBC

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,661,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 216,367 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after buying an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 189.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 125,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,527,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 201,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $2,320,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

