Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $298.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $250.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.38.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $312.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.43. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $316.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

