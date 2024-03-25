Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) PT Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.14.

NYSE:KGS opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

In related news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,117,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 149,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 215,570 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,939.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

