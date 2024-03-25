Morgan Stanley Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $70.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Shares of PNW opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

