JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $254.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.3 %

ROK stock opened at $286.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

