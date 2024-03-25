Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SMP opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $725.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.60. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $41.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 14.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 73.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 91,730 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

