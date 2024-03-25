JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Cut to $30.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JKS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

NYSE JKS opened at $22.43 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 103,883 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

