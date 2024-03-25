Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Magnite stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,651,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,167,000 after acquiring an additional 209,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,400,000 after acquiring an additional 716,489 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,978 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 340,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

