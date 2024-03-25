JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $424.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $421.00 to $424.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $406.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.97. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $416.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

