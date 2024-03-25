Piper Sandler Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $9.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $896.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

