Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intellicheck

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Intellicheck stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. Research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Intellicheck by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.