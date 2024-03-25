Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HII. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HII opened at $292.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $299.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.