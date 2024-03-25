Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Mogo Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Mogo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mogo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Mogo by 343.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 351,729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mogo during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mogo by 247.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 169,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at $429,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.