Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $586.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

