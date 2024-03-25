Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.79.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $105,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

