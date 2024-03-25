BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $90.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNTX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.79.

Shares of BNTX opened at $91.83 on Friday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

