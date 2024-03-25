Analyzing Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS) & The Competition

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Texas Community Bancshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Texas Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Texas Community Bancshares pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Texas Community Bancshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares Competitors 111 522 349 5 2.25

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Texas Community Bancshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Community Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Texas Community Bancshares has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Community Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares -3.79% -1.35% -0.17% Texas Community Bancshares Competitors 13.23% 6.74% 0.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $11.22 million -$730,000.00 -60.29 Texas Community Bancshares Competitors $329.42 million $16.73 million 11.02

Texas Community Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares. Texas Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Texas Community Bancshares peers beat Texas Community Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

