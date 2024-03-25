Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

