Head to Head Contrast: Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) & Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) and Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and Home Product Center Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lowe’s Companies 8.94% -51.42% 17.55% Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lowe’s Companies and Home Product Center Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lowe’s Companies 0 11 13 0 2.54 Home Product Center Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus price target of $248.12, suggesting a potential downside of 4.02%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than Home Product Center Public.

71.9% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Home Product Center Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lowe’s Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Home Product Center Public pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Lowe’s Companies pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Product Center Public pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Home Product Center Public is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and Home Product Center Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lowe’s Companies $86.38 billion 1.72 $7.73 billion $13.16 19.64 Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A $0.26 1.20

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Home Product Center Public. Home Product Center Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lowe’s Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Home Product Center Public on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, and renters. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe's Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

About Home Product Center Public

(Get Free Report)

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in various goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and offers related services to retail businesses. It also provides installation, maintenance, warehousing management and distribution, and other services; and utilities services. In addition, the company rents space; and engages in the wholesaling of construction and home improvement products. Home Product Center Public Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.