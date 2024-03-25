Head-To-Head Contrast: TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) & Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Photronics and TranSwitch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Photronics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.08%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

83.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Photronics and TranSwitch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $897.32 million 2.03 $125.49 million $2.23 12.91 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Risk and Volatility

Photronics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of 12.18, indicating that its share price is 1,118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 15.34% 10.37% 8.69% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Photronics beats TranSwitch on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

