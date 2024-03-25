Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$40.52 and a 12 month high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

