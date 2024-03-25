Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $6.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.85.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Infinera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFN

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Infinera by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $49,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.