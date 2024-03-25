Morgan Stanley Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $210.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.41.

FedEx Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

