General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $76.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIS. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $4,365,720. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

