Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $24.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.69.

Foot Locker stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $42.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 115,872 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,683 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,857 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 889,413 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 209,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

