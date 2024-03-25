Stifel Nicolaus Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $290.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.41.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $284.32 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average of $251.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,611,000. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in FedEx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

