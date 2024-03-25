Wells Fargo & Company Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $70.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get General Mills alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $4,365,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.