GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $24.00 at Evercore ISI

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. KGI Securities boosted their target price on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.89.

NYSE GPS opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth $2,363,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

