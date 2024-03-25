New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

