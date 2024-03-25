The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GEO opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

