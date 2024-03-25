Stifel Nicolaus Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $77.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,720. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

