Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHWY. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.64.

NYSE CHWY opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 207.78, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $42,223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chewy by 101.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,131 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

