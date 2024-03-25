FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $469.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.89.

FDS opened at $447.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.71 and a 200-day moving average of $455.32. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

