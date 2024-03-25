Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

