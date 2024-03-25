Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

