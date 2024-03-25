Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $112.45 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $113.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

