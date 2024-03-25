Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.