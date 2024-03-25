Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 1.4 %

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen acquired 2,290 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 458,015 shares of company stock valued at $15,549,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

