Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $190.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.05. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

