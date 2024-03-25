Mizuho Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $30.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.56.

DK stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 445.45%.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 1,150.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

